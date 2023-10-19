Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Northwest Pipe worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1,429.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 268.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of NWPX opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.05). Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

