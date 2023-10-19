Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $79,910.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 812,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,725,366.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $79,910.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 812,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,366.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $350,838.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,766.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,832 in the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -573.33, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

