Verus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.16. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.