Verus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $528,736,000 after buying an additional 179,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after buying an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,983,000 after buying an additional 347,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.35.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $169.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.19. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.