Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 13 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after buying an additional 1,365,781 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,788,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,629.40 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,249.36 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,532.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,531.77.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $40.51 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

