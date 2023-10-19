Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 28 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Chemed by 10.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Chemed by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chemed by 20.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,331.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $518.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $510.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.51. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $438.44 and a 12 month high of $574.66.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.84 EPS. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

