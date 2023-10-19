Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 283 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,399 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Target by 22.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Target by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 3.1% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Target by 3.2% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Target by 27.3% during the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.