Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 377 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $139.97 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

