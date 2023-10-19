Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 43 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after buying an additional 45,145,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,920,000 after purchasing an additional 323,518 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,427,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,612,567,000 after purchasing an additional 101,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $405.61 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $419.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $383.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.93.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

