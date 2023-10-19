Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 630 Shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLCO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1,364.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,410 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 243.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 391,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 277,560 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $1,793,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after buying an additional 47,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $457,000.

Get Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $22.04.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.