Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 93 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.35.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $169.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $171.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.73 and a 200-day moving average of $142.19.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

