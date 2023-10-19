Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ACI opened at $22.55 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

