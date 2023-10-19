Verus Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $245.12 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.44. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

