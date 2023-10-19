Verus Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $346.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.17. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.09 and a twelve month high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.17.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

