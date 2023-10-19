VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in VICI Properties by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

VICI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.55. 510,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,351,867. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.15%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

