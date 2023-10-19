Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.90–$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSCO. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 86.50%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,130 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,094 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $23,634,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,092,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,116,000 after purchasing an additional 609,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 752,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,482,000 after purchasing an additional 451,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

