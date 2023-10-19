Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VKTX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,313. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $25.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.58.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 54,596 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,943.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 251,647 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,905 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

