Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,080,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,301 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Vipshop worth $34,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 6,930.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Trading Down 2.0 %

VIPS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,803. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.59. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $1.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $26.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.02.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

