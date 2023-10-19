Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.12

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 41273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VIR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 2.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.24). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up 379999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 110.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 205.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 103,246 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $838,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 882.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 50,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

