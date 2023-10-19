Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Visa by 107,990.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $237.47 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.76 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.69.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

