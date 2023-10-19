Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock.
Separately, Northland Securities lowered Vitesse Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Vitesse Energy Stock Up 1.4 %
Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $51.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vitesse Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%.
Insider Activity
In other Vitesse Energy news, Director Leary Dan O bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $93,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at $289,332.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity purchased 5,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,004.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leary Dan O acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,332.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $768,780.
Institutional Trading of Vitesse Energy
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Ervin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at $3,354,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.
Vitesse Energy Company Profile
Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.
