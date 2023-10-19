Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered Vitesse Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE VTS opened at $24.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vitesse Energy has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $51.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vitesse Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Vitesse Energy news, Director Leary Dan O bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $93,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at $289,332.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity purchased 5,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,004.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leary Dan O acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,332.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $768,780.

Institutional Trading of Vitesse Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Ervin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at $3,354,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.