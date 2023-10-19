VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $11.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZIO shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of VIZIO in a report on Friday, September 29th.

In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $37,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 354,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,410.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,366 shares of company stock worth $62,532. Insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 381.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZIO opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $11.64.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.57 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that VIZIO will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

