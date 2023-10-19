VMware (NYSE:VMW) Stock Price Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $157.15 and last traded at $157.72. 1,247,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,565,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.25.

Specifically, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $879,478.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in VMware by 101.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

