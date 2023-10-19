Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires New Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.00. 102,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.93.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.08.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

