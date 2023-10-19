Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $161.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.83. The stock has a market cap of $434.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.