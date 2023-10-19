Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $159.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.55 and its 200-day moving average is $162.89.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

