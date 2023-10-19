Waterco Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:WAT)

Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.
Waterco Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59.
Waterco Company Profile
