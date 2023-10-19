WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96,362,586 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,045,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,800 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $93.70 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

