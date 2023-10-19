WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $18,732,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,317,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,548,007.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 3,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.52, for a total value of $447,009.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,082.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $18,732,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,317,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,548,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,774 shares of company stock valued at $71,489,961 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of WMS stock opened at $113.47 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $134.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

