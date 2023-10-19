WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $551,000 in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,049,000 after acquiring an additional 942,023 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 260,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 251,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 205,318 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 220,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 400.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 173,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYLB opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $35.43.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

