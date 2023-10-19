WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 214 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $248.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.14 and a 200 day moving average of $231.17. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

