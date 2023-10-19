WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 301 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,572,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377,777 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,235,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,361 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,830,000 after acquiring an additional 732,292 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 738,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,962,000 after acquiring an additional 62,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD opened at $99.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.23. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $112.51.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

