WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 559 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $50.83.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.