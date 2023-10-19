Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.09. 254,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638,164. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

