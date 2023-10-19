Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.32. 2,895,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,985,723. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

