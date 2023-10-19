Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,932,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,835 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 14.1% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $861,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $432.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,440. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $365.10 and a one year high of $461.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $441.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.31. The company has a market cap of $334.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

