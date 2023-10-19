Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,917 shares. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

