Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 79,492.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,345,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,413,985,000 after purchasing an additional 340,916,185 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $403,074,000. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $358,105,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,166 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $159,604,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.31. The company had a trading volume of 492,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,818,925. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.34. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $94.83.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

