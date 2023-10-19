Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.77.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.7 %

Stryker stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $271.98. The stock had a trading volume of 35,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,782. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.