Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.01. 13,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,764. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1245 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

