Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,968,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 259,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 484,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,469,000 after buying an additional 188,292 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $153.95. 16,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,694. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.77 and a 12-month high of $167.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.39. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.