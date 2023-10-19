Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,968,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 259,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 484,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,469,000 after buying an additional 188,292 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $153.95. 16,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,694. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.77 and a 12-month high of $167.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.39. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
