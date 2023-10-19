Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 14,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 591,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $318,458,000 after buying an additional 28,874 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $573.28. The company had a trading volume of 167,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,398. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $577.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $253.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

