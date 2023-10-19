Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.

NYSE PAA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 209,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,442. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 66.05%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

