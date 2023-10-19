Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 335 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.7 %

Fiserv stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

