WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Holdings Cut by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,348,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,610,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $83.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $101.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.86.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

