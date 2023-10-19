Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Down 5.4% in September

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EOD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.95. 7,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,976. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a $0.1064 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $292,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 377.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 162,284 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 128,291 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

