Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,710 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 187.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 47,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Western Digital by 11.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,171 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.64. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $47.14.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

