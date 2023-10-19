Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. 25,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 75,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Westhaven Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.
