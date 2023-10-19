Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Lowered by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,249 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,617,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,212,000 after acquiring an additional 401,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,447,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,333,000 after acquiring an additional 784,256 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $29.50. 330,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,582. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.51. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on WY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

