Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Plans GBX 34.10 Dividend

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.10 ($0.42) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Whitbread Stock Down 0.2 %
LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,358 ($41.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of £6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,439.13, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,441 ($29.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,709 ($45.30). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,465.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,352.73.
Insider Activity at Whitbread
In other news, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,471 ($42.40) per share, with a total value of £31,239 ($38,156.83). 3.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
