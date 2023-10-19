Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Plans GBX 34.10 Dividend

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.10 ($0.42) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Whitbread Stock Down 0.2 %

LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,358 ($41.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of £6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,439.13, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,441 ($29.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,709 ($45.30). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,465.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,352.73.

Insider Activity at Whitbread

In other news, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,471 ($42.40) per share, with a total value of £31,239 ($38,156.83). 3.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,400 ($53.74) to GBX 4,600 ($56.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($51.91) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,038.57 ($49.33).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

